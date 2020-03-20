Member of Pence’s office tests positive for coronavirus, VP’s office announces

A member of Vice President Mike Pence’s office has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson for Pence announced Friday evening.

“‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, said in a statement. “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.”

Pence’s office did not identify the individual. But the Pence spokeswoman said steps are being made to trace others the person has come in contact with.

“Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Miller said.

Pence was appointed by Trump to lead the White House’s coronavirus taskforce, which has been holding daily press briefings on the virus. In recent days, Trump has joined Pence and the others on the taskforce for briefings.

This story is developing…