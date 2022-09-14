Melania Trump rolls out ‘American Christmas’ ornaments, NFTs to help fund scholarships for foster children

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Former first lady Melania Trump is rolling out a line of limited-edition handcrafted Christmas ornaments, along with corresponding animated Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to celebrate the season she says is “filled with hope” and “inspired by the American experience and spirit.”

The former first lady is launching “The Christmas Star” exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com, along with her new “American Christmas Collection,” through USA Memorabilia, which features six traditional American Christmas ornaments, along with the ornaments’ redeemable NFTs.

An NFT is permanently and immutably minted onto a blockchain. In this instance, Trump uses an “eco-friendly proof-of-stake blockchain protocol” named “Solana.”

Once purchased and redeemed, owners of the Christmas NFTs can display and save the artwork as a collectible, and, if they wish, can resell directly on a secondary marketplace.

“Christmas is a wonderful time of the year, celebrated with our families and loves ones,” Mrs. Trump told Fox News Digital. “This holiday will be a season filled with hope and inspiration.”

The former first lady added that she is “grateful” and gives “thanks to the brave individuals who keep us safe at home and overseas.”

Trump personally designed the limited-edition “Christmas Star” ornament and NFT.

“My creative inspiration for the upcoming holiday season is hope, and naturally, the star embodies this spirit,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “My hope is for families across the world to use the Christmas Star ornament to inspire their loved ones with positive purpose, aspirations and values as we enter the new year.

“This holiday season, remember to aim high to reach your full potential.”

The brass ornaments and their corresponding NFTs range in price from $35 to $45 and are made in the United States. Each will feature an engraving of Mrs. Trump’s signature.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward “Fostering the Future,” a “Be Best” initiative that secures education opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community.

This semester, the first two program scholarship recipients began their college careers at Middle Tennessee State University and Oral Roberts University.

The “Christmas Star” will be available for pre-order beginning Sept. 15 and ending Oct. 2. All ornaments purchased on or before Oct. 2 will be delivered before Christmas.

The former first lady rolled out her first NFT venture last year.

While often pitched as a fun hobby like collectibles because their values fluctuate, many treat NFTs as an investment. Like cryptocurrency, they are largely unregulated, and many experts warn against putting money into them.