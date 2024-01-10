Melania Trump announces passing of ‘beloved’ mother: ‘We will miss her beyond measure’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former first lady Melania Trump announced the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” the former first lady wrote in a X post.

Trump called her mother “strong” and “entirely devoted” to her family.

“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity,” Trump wrote. “She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law.”

“We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” she added.

The news comes after former President Donald Trump said that Knavs was “very ill” at his New Year’s Eve’s celebration at his home in South Florida.

“Hopefully she’ll be recovering,’ the former president said after mentioning he had gotten off the phone with Melania who was at a Miami hospital with her sick mother.

“It’s a tough one, a very tough one,” Trump continued.

Similarly, Melania was absent from the family’s Christmas celebrations as she took care of her ailing mother.

“Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” a source close to Melania Trump told Fox News Digital. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.