Mehmet Oz calls John Fetterman to officially concede Pennsylvania Senate race

Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz has called Democrat John Fetterman to concede the Pennsylvania Senate race, Fox News has learned.

The Fox News Decision Desk called the race for Fetterman early Wednesday morning, and Oz made the call to his opponent just hours later, the Democrat’s spokesman told Fox. The Senate race was among the most important battles in the country for the midterm cycle, with Pennsylvania being one of a handful of states that will determine control over the Senate.

“This morning I called John Fetterman and congratulated him. I wish him and his family all the best, both personally and as our next United States Senator,” Oz wrote in a statement. “Campaigning throughout our great Commonwealth was the honor of a lifetime, and I will cherish the memories and the people I met. Pennsylvanians showed up with passion and a vision for a bright future that I found inspiring every day. I want to thank my supporters, so many of whom worked tirelessly to spread our message and support me and my family.”

“We are facing big problems as a country and we need everyone to put down their partisan swords and focus on getting the job done. With bold leadership that brings people together, we can create real change. As a Doctor, I always do my best to help others heal. That’s why I ran for Senate. I hope we begin the healing process as a nation soon,” he added.

Oz, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, secured 47.3% of the vote, losing to Fetterman’s 50.3%.

Republicans performed far worse than expected in much of the country, where toss-up races routinely broke for Democrats.

The GOP was widely expected to take control of the House of Representatives, but control over the chamber is now a toss-up. Senate control also remains a toss-up.

Fetterman’s victory in the Keystone State is a harsh loss for Republicans, flipping the state away from GOP control after Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., chose not to run for re-election.

Fetterman served for 13 years as the mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, before being sworn in as the state’s Lieutenant Governor in 2019.

The candidate suffered a severe stroke on the campaign trail in May, significantly limiting his ability to hold a conversation.

Republican hopes for control over the Senate now lay with Herschel Walker in Georgia and Blake Masters in Arizona. Walker’s race against Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA, appears headed toward a runoff election, while Masters is trailing behind Sen. Mark Kelly, D-AZ.