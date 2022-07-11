Medical board threatens to revoke certification of OBGYNs over abortion ‘misinformation’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Pro-life obstetricians and gynecologists are sounding the alarm after the medical board that certifies OBGYNs in the U.S. and Canada threatened to revoke providers’ certification over “misinformation and disinformation” about abortion and COVID-19.

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) issued a statement Thursday saying it will review reports of dissemination of misinformation and disinformation “that may harm the patients we serve or public health.”

“ABOG considers the dissemination of misinformation and disinformation that may threaten the health of the patients who place their trust in its diplomates to be a violation of medical professionalism,” the statement read. “Eligibility to gain or maintain ABOG certification may be lost if ABOG determines that diplomates do not meet the standards that they have agreed to meet and that the public deserves and expects.”

Pro-life OBGYNs are now fearful they’ll lose their board certification if they inform patients about the risks associated with abortion.

The American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs (AAPLOG) issued a statement to Fox News Digital saying it will take actions to protect its members’ freedom to fully inform their patients.

“The threat by the pro-abortion American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology to cancel the board certification of tens of thousands of OBGYNs who educate their patients about the peer-reviewed, evidence-based facts concerning abortion is an unprecedented intrusion into the doctor-patient relationship,” said AAPLOG chief executive officer Dr. Donna Harrison.

“Withholding critical evidence-based information about the harm abortion causes women would force us to violate our Hippocratic oath and duty to our patients,” she continued. “AAPLOG will take actions needed to protect the legal rights of our members and ensure that physicians are free to provide the information that patients need in order to make a decision based on fully informed consent.”

The group said it is currently exploring its legal options is responding to ABOG’s statement.