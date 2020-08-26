Meadows claims Wisconsin Gov. Evers rejected offer of federal help to quell Kenosha rioting

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Anthony Evers turned down a White House offer to dispatch additional National Guard troops to the city of Kenosha after two nights of rioting that followed the police shooting of a Black man, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday.

Meadows told host Tucker Carlson that President Trump spoke to Evers earlier in the day and added that forces are on standby to be sent to the city if or when Evers decides he wants them.

“It is out of control and it can’t be allowed to continue,” Meadows said after Carlson posited that Evers “clearly wants riots.”

“I got a call today from [Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis.,] who represents that district, and from Senator [Ron] Johnson as well, really just pleading for help, saying that the local sheriff and the mayor and police chief need some additional assistance,” Meadows explained. “I got on the phone right away and offered assistance in the form of additional National Guard help.”

Meadows went on to say that many Democratic governors are “ignoring the problem” of mob violence in major cities, so authorities must have enough resources to stem the criminality on their own.

“You do not have a First Amendment right to loot and riot,” he said.

Meadows said that an additional roadblock to stemming the violence is the fact that in Democratic precincts, prosecutors like Multnomah County, Ore., District Attorney Mike Schmidt won’t thoroughly prosecute riot cases, which helps the wrongdoers to get back to committing criminal acts the following day.