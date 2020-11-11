McMaster warns Biden on Iran deal: Don't resurrect 'political disaster masquerading as diplomatic triumph'

President-elect Joe Biden should not rejoin the 2015 Iran nuclear deal once he takes office, former National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster told “Special Report” Wednesday.

McMaster told host Bret Baier that the deal forged with the Tehran regime by then-Secretary of State John Kerry failed to consider the “hostile ideology” of the Iranian government and the 40 years of proxy wars Iran has fought against America.

“The big payoffs to Iran when the deal was signed, as well as the relief of sanctions — what did they do with that money?” McMaster asked. “They applied that money to intensifying the sectarian violence across the region in an effort, really, to put a proxy army on the border of Israel.”

“It would be a really big mistake to try to turn the clock back to 2016 and resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, [which] was a political disaster masquerading as a diplomatic triumph,” he added.

McMaster went on to say that presidential transition periods are dangerous times for the national defense.

According to him, it is vital that the transition goes smoothly, both to signal to the world that the American constitutional republic is a working system and to show “malign actors” that the U.S. doesn’t show “weakness and division.”

“Any kind of period of transition is a dangerous time [when] enemies, adversaries, rivals think it might be time to act out against us,” McMaster told Baier. “So, I think it’s really important for us to show a high degree of competence and a degree of stability and recognition that, ‘Hey, our democracy works, our institutions are strong.'”