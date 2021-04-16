McFarland: Media know Russia narrative is 'lies' but run with it anyway

Former Trump deputy national security adviser KT McFarland said the media and Democrats have “flogged” the Russia collusion narrative for years, in response to a report that the intelligence community was backing off an assessment that Russia paid bounties on U.S. troops.”They knows it’s lies, and yet they go ahead with it. Why? It’s great for their bottom line,” she said on “America Reports.”

KT MCFARLAND: Joe Biden has a tough thing to do right now. He’s got to go to the Japanese prime minister and he’s got to say, we’ve got to get tough on China. Now Biden has historically been very weak on China and he’s always underestimated the threat that China has posed …

China makes no bones of this. They are open about their ambitions. Their ambitions are to replace the United States as the dominant world power economically, militarily, technologically, diplomatically and they are making incremental steps, very quickly, to get there within the decade. So the threat is very real. The question is what are we going to do about it? We can’t do it alone. We need to have other countries join us. So far Joe Biden talks a good game, but he hasn’t really done the actions that would support that, and that’s what concerns me …

Low confidence means they didn’t believe it at all. The media, the Democrats, the senior officials of the Obama intelligence committee, they flogged the Russia, Russia, Russia, story for four years. That the 2016 election was illegitimate, and now in the 2020 election, Russia was trying to impose its will on the United States in favor of Donald Trump. The media knows this. They knows it’s lies, and yet they go ahead with it. Why? It’s great for their bottom line. The Democrats do it, the’re all pushing this Russia narrative. Meanwhile they’re not paying a hell of a lot of attention to what they should be worried about, which is China. The other thing is, what’s come home to roost for the Democrats, two days ago the Russians told Joe Biden and the Biden administration administration, don’t have your normal regulatory patrols in the Black Sea, we want you to stay out. Guess what the Biden administration did? They obeyed the Russians.

