McEnany plays footage of Pelosi in hair salon on loop, says speaker 'ought to apologize' to Americans

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany played footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the shuttered San Francisco salon on loop Thursday, as she said the House speaker “ought to apologize” to Americans.

“Nancy Pelosi was not in the halls of Congress when I asked where she was, she was not working in good faith to make a deal for the American people,” McEnany said during a White House briefing. “Nope, Nancy Pelosi was found in San Francisco, at a hair salon, where she was indoors, even though salons in California are only open for outdoor service.”

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and could reopen only for outdoor hairstyling services on Sept. 1.

“Apparently, the rules do not apply to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she wants small businesses to stay shut down, but only reopened for her convenience” the press secretary continued. “Do as I say, not as I do, says Nancy Pelosi.”

She added that the California Democrat was “holding up” $1.3 trillion in coronavirus relief for Americans.

A defiant Pelosi on Wednesday claimed she was “set up” and a hair salon in San Francisco “owes” her an “apology” after it was revealed the California Democrat visited the business despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi added she has been to the salon “over the years many times.”

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I have been to many times,” Pelosi told reporters Wednesday. “When they said they could accommodate people one at a time, and we can set up that time, I trusted that.”

She added: “As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

“The salon owes me an apology for setting me up,” she added.

