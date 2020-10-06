McEnany on coronavirus outbreak at White House: ‘No way to say where this originated’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said there is “no way to say” where the coronavirus outbreak among White House officials and GOP senators originated, despite some pointing to the White House’s Rose Garden event for Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“A lot of people are calling it a super spreader event,” Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs told the White House press secretary. “What do you have to say about that?”

“There’s no way to say where this originated,” McEnany said. “Certainly several people who tested positive were at that event, but many of these individuals interact on a daily basis, certainly when it comes to White House staff.”

BARRETT’S ROSE GARDEN ANNOUNCEMENT: HERE ARE THE ATTENDEES WHO TESTED POSITIVE AND NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

McEnany added: “There’s no way to put a pinpoint on it, but it’s safe to say soon as positive cases were found contact tracing began.”

McEnany, who tested positive for the virus on Monday, said that she has been asymptomatic.

Of those who attended the event to announce Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, White House adviser Hope Hicks, former N.J. Gov Chris Christie, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Kellyanne Conway, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins and Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Greg Laurie have all tested positive for the virus.

The press secretary added that she’d “never seen such disdain, animosity, rage” as she saw from the media when President Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center following a stint to receive treatment for coronavirus.

“This should be a moment we say, ‘We’re grateful he’s healthy and in good spirits,'” she said.

CNN BLASTS TRUMP’S DEPARTURE FROM WALTER REED: ‘THIS IS THE VIRUS COMING BACK TO THE WHITE HOUSE’

Trump announced on Twitter Monday that he’d be leaving the hospital later that day, writing: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

CNN immediately sounded the alarm, with “The Situation Room” anchor Wolf Blitzer called Trump’s tweet “outrageous,” telling his viewers, “Everyone should be afraid of COVID.”

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin made calls to potentially “defund” Walter Reed. Rubin blasted the president, who she called a “menace to everyone around you,” and the doctors in charge of his recovery.

“Any MD who publicly endorses this insanity needs to lose his/her license. Period,” Rubin declared in one of several tweets. In another she wrote: “Congress might want to defund Walter Reed. It is a public health hazard.”