McEnany: Joe Biden’s comments on oil, fracking will be ‘death knell’ of his campaign

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden “lost” Pennsylvania in the election after his comments on banning the oil and fracking industry, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday.

“Oh, no doubt about it, that moment on the debate stage was Joe Biden’s death knell,” McEnany told “America’s Newsroom.”

“He looked at the cameras, looked the American public in the eye, and the voters of Pennsylvania, and said I will wreck your economy for generations. That is what he was saying when he vowed to ban oil, when he vowed to ban fracking,” McEnany said.

McEnany said throughout the United States, 25% of fracking is done in Pennsylvania and Biden “lost “ the state “at that moment.”

Meanwhile, Trump holds a narrow advantage in Ohio, while voters in the three battleground states that put him over the top in 2016 prefer Joe Biden, according to Fox News statewide surveys of likely voters.

Biden leads by 12 points in Michigan (52-40 percent), five points in Pennsylvania (50-45 percent), and five points in Wisconsin (49-44 percent). Biden’s advantage is outside the margin of error in Michigan, but not Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump carried each of these states by less than a percentage point in 2016.

Biden has faced bipartisan scrutiny over his energy policy since the debate, when he said the oil industry “pollutes significantly” and “has to be replaced by renewable energy over time.” Trump seized on his remarks and asked voters in Pennsylvania and other states that would be impacted to “remember” what Biden said when they cast their ballots.

Later, Biden clarified that his plan did not call for “getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time.”

Fox News’ Yael Halon and Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.