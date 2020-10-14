McEnany claims Twitter holding her 'at gunpoint' until she deletes New York Post's Hunter Biden report

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told “Hannity” Wednesday that Twitter‘s administrators “essentially have me at gunpoint” and won’t allow her to access to her personal account until she deletes a link to the explosive New York Post report on Hunter Biden that she shared with her one million followers earlier Wednesday.

“It’s not a temporary blockage,” McEnany told host Sean Hannity. “When I log on to my Twitter account, it says I’m permanently banned. They essentially have me at gunpoint and said unless you delete this story, a news story by the New York Post, I cannot regain access to my account.”

McEnany was locked out of her account after she shared the Post report, which contained a purported email between Hunter Biden and an adviser to Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, who thanked the younger Biden for “giving an opportunity” to meet then-Vice President Joe Biden.

“This was a news story with emails, pictures of the emails … even the Biden campaign does not dispute the authenticity of the emails,” McEnany said of the report. “Meanwhile … the ayatollah of Iran [is] tweeting ‘death to Israel’. This is permitted on Twitter, but an email that is reported … by the New York Post, a credible outlet, you are not allowed share that information.”

McEnany’s tweet that was flagged by the tech giant read, “**NEW** Email from Ukrainian executive to Hunter Biden asks Hunter to ‘use his influence’ on behalf of the firm paying him $50K/mo in email with subject ‘urgent issue’ obtained by @nypost Father @JoeBiden was in charge of Ukraine relations at time.!!”

The Trump campaign shared what appears to be a screenshot of an email McEnany received from Twitter, alerting her that her account “has been locked” for “Violating our rules against distribution of hacked material.”

Twitter also locked several other accounts, including that of the Post itself, as well as others who shared the article, including NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck. Facebook also limited the distribution of the story, claiming that they would rely on its fact-checking partners to determine its legitimacy.

“This is not the American way,” McEnany said. ” This is not how a freedom-loving democracy operates. We have to have to hold Twitter accountable, and Facebook too, who is banning the transmission of this story simply because ideologically it hurts the side of the aisle that Silicon Valley prefers. It’s sad, it’s censorship, [and] this is not America.”

“And,” she concluded, “make no mistake, if they can ban the press secretary of the United States for President Trump, they can ban you, as a citizen, and that is pathetic.”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addressed the controversy late Wednesday, calling his company’s actions “unacceptable.”

“Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great,” he tweeted. “And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable.”