McEnany: Biden still has not denied substance of allegations about family's business ventures

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany emphasized the seriousness of emails provided by former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, noting that Joe Biden has yet to clearly refute their validity.

The emails and text messages indicated that the former vice president may have met with individuals connected with Hunter’s business dealings with Ukrainian and Chinese firms.

TONY BOBULINSKI TELLS TUCKER: JOE BIDEN DENIALS OF INVOLVEMENT IN SON’S BUSINESS ‘A BLATANT LIE’

“Look think about this: so Joe Biden still has not denied the substance of this allegation,” McEnany told “Fox & Friends” Thursday. “We have emails, we have text messages, we have a firsthand witness in Tony Bobulinkski that says that Joe Biden is compromised by China, he profited off China, during his time in government profited off foreign governments on the taxpayers’ dime.”

The Democratic presidential nominee had previously claimed that he never talked to his son about his business activities.

‘PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY’: TONY BOBULINSKI CLAIMS BIDEN FAMILY SHRUGGED OFF CONCERNS ABOUT RISK TO 2020 BID

McEnany also blasted media outlets for not giving the story the attention she feels it deserves, pointing to how Biden has yet to face tough scrutiny over it.

“This is the great journalistic malpractice of our time that they refused to ask questions,” McEnany said.

After Bobulinski spoke with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, several major news outlets ignored the interview.

The former business partner outlined how an alleged meeting with Joe Biden took place on May 2, 2017. Bobulinski also said that he expressed concern to the former vice president’s brother Jim Biden, about Joe Biden’s alleged ties to a possible joint venture with a Chinese energy firm and how they could impact a presidential bid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bobulinski claimed that Jim chuckled and said, “Plausible deniability.”

Despite those revelations, outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the New York Times had not covered what Bobulinski had to say.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw, Brooke Singman and Brian Flood contributed to this report.