Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that he will run for another term as Republican leader, a post he has held for nearly 15 years.

While it has been speculated there would soon be a shift in Republican leadership, McConnell put several rumors to rest and told reporters, “I’m going to be running again for leader later this year.”

Several Republicans have recently announced intentions to seek another term in the Senate. On Saturday, Thune announced he would seek reelection in 2022. Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson made a similar announcement on Sunday.

The announcements bolstered optimism among Republicans that they will be able to regain the majority in the Senate.

The Senate is currently split 50-50 between the two major parties, but Democrats hold a razor-thin majority due to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris through her constitutional duty as president of the chamber.

McConnell served as Senate majority leader from 2015 to 2021, and as minority leader from 2007 to 2015 and 2021-present.