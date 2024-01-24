McConnell says NH primary of ‘great interest’ but declines to endorse Trump amid mounting pressure

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday the New Hampshire primary results are of “great interest” but that he has no news to report with regard to an endorsement for former President Trump.

“I’ve stayed essentially out of it,” McConnell told reporters after a GOP luncheon. “But if I change my mind, I’ll let you know.”

McConnell’s comments come after a growing number of Senate Republicans have thrown their support behind Trump in the 2024 presidential race ahead of the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. Several GOP lawmakers are also calling on former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to drop out of the race so that the party can unite behind Trump as the Republican nominee.

DONALD TRUMP, NIKKI HALEY BATTLE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARIES AS THE 2 TOP REPUBLICANS LEFT

“I don’t have any news to make today,” McConnell said. “We’re watching New Hampshire with great interest.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., another Trump ally, said Tuesday that “there’s not a lot of love lost” between Trump and McConnell without an endorsement.

“We all know that,” Tuberville said. “You hear the former president come after him, and the leader has not been very kind with his words.”

On Sunday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign in a video posted to X, subsequently endorsing Trump.

SEN MARSHALL URGES GOP TO SAY ‘HELL NO’ TO SUPPLEMENTAL FUNDING REQUEST WITHOUT TIGHTER BORDER SECURITY

South Carolina Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham have also endorsed Trump, snubbing Haley despite her being the governor of the state from 2011 to 2017. Nearly a dozen other senators in the GOP have thrown their support behind Trump, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

Last week, Trump secured a win in the Iowa caucuses during the first contest of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.