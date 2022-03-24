McConnell says he will oppose Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Thursday that he will oppose President Biden’s first U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, even after going into the confirmation process with an “open mind.”

“After studying the nominee’s record and watching her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.