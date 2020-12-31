McConnell says Electoral College certification will be his 'most consequential' vote ever: Report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that voting to certify the presidential election results will be “the most consequential I have ever cast,” in a Thursday morning conference call, first reported by Axios.

“I’m finishing 36 years in the Senate and I’ve cast a lot of big votes,” McConnell said during the call, according to Axios. “And in my view, just my view, this is will be the most consequential I have ever cast.”

McConnell has been on the hot seat with President Trump since he congratulated President-elect Joe Biden for his win, earlier this month.

“Our country has, officially, a president-elect and a vice-president-elect,” McConnell said from the Senate floor in mid December. “I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years.”

Trump became frustrated with the Republican leader for not refusing to accept the election’s results, in line with Trump supporters like Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., and recently Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who said they will contest the election results.

McConnell could not be reached by Fox News for comment.

The president has consistently lashed out at McConnell and Republicans who accepted the results, calling them “weak and tired” in a tweet earlier this week.

“Republican leadership only wants the path of least resistance,” Trump wrote.

And in another post on Tuesday he wrote:”Our leaders (not me, of course!) are pathetic.”

Hawley surprised GOP lawmakers earlier this week when he sided with Trump, and announced his intention to contest the election as fraud. Former Attorney General William Barr acknowledged that the Justice Department could find no evidence of widespread election or voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

McConnell pressed Hawley on a Thursday morning conference call about his decision to reject certifying the Biden victory, but Hawley was not on the line, according to Politico. The majority leader asked him a series of questions that went unanswered.

McConnell previously urged Senate Republicans to accept Trump’s defeat.

Trump lost the popular election by more than 7 million votes, which McConnell reportedly believes confirms that Americans have unequivocally chosen their next president.