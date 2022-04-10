McConnell says Democrats ‘headed toward a pretty good beating’ in midterms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Sunday that the Democrats are heading for a “pretty good beating” in the midterm elections due to the failings of the Biden administration.

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” McConnell said he’s confident Republicans will win back majorities in the House and Senate because of the Biden’s administration’s “incompetence” on issues like the economy and foreign policy.

“His policies have not worked, beginning with the precipitous and ill-advised withdrawal from Afghanistan, which became kind of a metaphor for the incompetence that’s been on full display during this administration,” the senator said. “None of the policies they have pursued have worked out well.”

“The economy, the precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the domestic energy issue we’ve already been discussing, crime, problems in public education – this administration has really got their hands full, and I think they’re headed toward a pretty good beating in the fall election,” he said.

McConnell said that if Republicans do retake Congress in November, they’ll be able to “make sure” the president governs as a moderate.

“Obviously, we’ll have to work with the administration to see what we can agree on,” he said. “Biden ran as a moderate – if I’m the majority leader in the Senate and Kevin McCarthy is the speaker in the House, we’ll make sure Joe Biden is a moderate.”

McConnell’s comments came after a recent Fox News national voter survey revealed Biden’s overall job rating is underwater by 9 points (45% approve vs. 54% disapprove), and by 21 points on his handling of the economy (38% approve, 59% disapprove).

Former Clinton adviser and pollster Mark Penn told Fox News on Friday that Biden “took a big hit on the way he handled Afghanistan” but that he recently “lost one of his key attributes, which was always likability.”