McConnell freezes up during press conference, later says ‘I’m fine’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appeared to freeze up during a news conference with other Republican leaders following their weekly party luncheon Wednesday afternoon.

“Good afternoon, everyone. We’re on a path to finishing the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) this week, there’s been good bipartisan cooperation and a string of…” McConnell said, before trailing off and staring blankly for nearly a minute before colleagues intervened.

“You OK, Mitch?” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., asked. “Is there anything else you want to say or should we just go back to your office?”

McConnell then stepped to the side as Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and others addressed the press on the one-year anniversary of the Democrat-led Inflation Reduction Act passage. The GOP leader reappeared about 10 minutes later to finish the press conference.

A McConnell aide told Fox News that the senator “felt light-headed and stepped away for a moment. He came back to handle Q and A, which as everyone observed was sharp.”

“I’m fine,” he told reporters, and proceeded to answer questions.

Earlier this year, McConnell, 81, suffered a concussion and fractured rib from a fall in a Washington hotel and spent time in recovery in an inpatient rehabilitation facility before returning to the Senate.

“I said I was concerned when he fell and hit his head a number of months ago and was hospitalized,” Barrasso told reporters later. “And I think he’s made a remarkable recovery. He’s doing a great job leading our conference, and he was able to answer every question that the press asked him today. And you may note he answered more questions than he normally does.”

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told reporters after the press conference: “As far as I know, everything’s OK.”

