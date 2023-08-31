McConnell freezes up again during Kentucky news conference

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., froze for more than 30 seconds while answering reporters’ questions in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday.

“What are your thoughts on running for re-election?” a reporter asked McConnell.

“What’re my thoughts about what?” the GOP leader asked.

“What are your thoughts on running for re-election in 2026?” the reporter repeated.

McConnell stared blankly for 10 seconds before an aide appeared next to him and asked, “Did you hear the question, senator? Running for re-election in 2026?”

MCCONNELL FREEZES UP DURING PRESS CONFERENCE, LATER SAYS ‘I’M FINE’

“I’m okay,” he told a second aide who appeared by his side. “Does anybody else have any questions? Please speak up,” the other aide said. McConnell reportedly then answered a few questions.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL’S HEALTH INCIDENT RENEWS CONCERN FOR AGING LAWMAKERS

“Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today,” a McConnell spokesperson said.

Nevertheless, an aide said, “While he feels fine, as a prudential measure, the Leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event.”

The long-standing GOP lawmaker previously froze for about 30 seconds during a news conference alongside other Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., a month ago. At the time, an aide told Fox News Digital he “felt light-headed and stepped away for a moment.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.