McConnell doesn't expect next coronavirus stimulus until 2021

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he doesn’t anticipate a coronavirus stimulus package until “right at the beginning” of 2021.

McConnell, R-Ky., told radio host Hugh Hewitt that the legislation would be targeted “particularly at small businesses that are struggling, and hospitals that are now dealing with the second wave of the coronavirus, and, of course, the challenges for education, both K-12 and college.”

Meanwhile, President Trump claimed a deal would be reached “immediately” after Election Day. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she expects relief “certainly will have something [done] at the start of the new presidency.”

“I want a bill for two reasons. First and foremost, the American people need help. They need real help. And, second of all, we have plenty of work to do in the Joe Biden administration,” Pelosi said.

The mixed messages come amid a months-long impasse between Pelosi, McConnell and the White House, with Pelosi and McConnell each claiming that the other wouldn’t budge.

White House trade adviser Larry Kudlow claims Democrats “show no evidence of compromising on the very key issues.”

Kudlow said he believes Pelosi is “stringing us along.”

“Our team now believes that the speaker has no intention of compromising on key issues,” he continued. “She is going to hold up key assistance like PPP [Paycheck Protection Program], small business assistance and unemployment assistance.”

Pelosi spoke nearly every day with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for weeks. Trump dithered about what he wanted. He first attempted to end negotiations – but Mnuchin didn’t listen. Trump then declared he wanted to spend more than even Pelosi wanted.

McConnell earlier this month urged the White House not to strike a deal with Pelosi before the election, as he is concerned that the speaker is not negotiating in good faith with the White House.

McConnell has tried to reel in the president, who publicly supported a $1.8 trillion stimulus package, offering instead a $500 billion targeted relief bill that Pelosi shot down.

