McConnell challenger's campaign hosts protest outside Senate leader's house

The campaign of Amy McGrath, who is the Democratic candidate challenging Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for his Senate seat, hosted a “retirement party” protest outside of the Senate majority leader’s home over the weekend.

The event was complete with catering and games, and McGrath’s campaign staff were seen passing out yard signs to attendees.

Attendees were singing and waving signs outside McConnell’s house, as well as playing turtle-theme games, after a McGrath ad has referred to McConnell as a “swamp turtle.”

MITCH MCCONNELL’S KENTUCKY HOME TARGETED IN SUPREME COURT VACANCY PROTEST

“It is unprecedented to openly host a protest outside of your opponent’s home,” McConnell campaign press secretary Katharine Cooksey told Fox News. “Especially as every Democrat calls for civility in campaigning. Not so civil!”

Though McConnell is ahead by seven points in FiveThirtyEight’s most recent poll, McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot, has raked in millions from Democrats outside the state hoping to flip the Senate.

On Monday, Oct. 12, McConnell and McGrath will face off in a debate — one day before early voting starts in Kentucky.

McConnell’s home was targeted by protesters in September, after a group of about 100 people gathered outside his Kentucky residence following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. At least one demonstrator was arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Ruth Sent Us,” and “No Ethics No Shame,” read some of the signs carried by crowd members in Louisville, local FOX station WDRB-TV reported.