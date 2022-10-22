McConnell-aligned super PAC pulls $5M from New Hampshire Senate race

The Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that it would cancel the millions of dollars it had reserved to spend on TV ads in New Hampshire’s Senate race.

The Senate Leadership Fund said it would slash $5.6 million from the state, which was one of the party’s top targets to flip.

In a statement to Fox News, Senate Leadership Fund president Steven Law said “as the cycle comes to a close, we are shifting resources to where they can be most effective to achieve our ultimate goal: winning the majority.”

The move comes just two weeks after the National Republican Senatorial Committee – the Senate GOP’s re-election arm – scrapped its own television ad reservations in New Hampshire.

At the beginning of September, the fund reserved $23 million to run ads in the battleground state.

However, that was before Republican and former Army Gen. Don Bolduc won the Sept. 13 primary.

Bolduc is resolute that he would not support McConnell as the GOP leader.

“General Bolduc has defied the naysayers from the beginning and that’s the same approach he is going to take through the finish line to victory,” Bolduc campaign spokeswoman Kate Constantini said in a statement.

Bolduc is running against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

The Senate Leadership Fund told The Hill that the cut would begin on Oct. 25.

