McConnell-aligned group throws $43 million behind Republican Senate races

A group aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has begun funneling tens of millions in funding to Republican Senate campaigns.

The group, One Nation, is planning to spend $43 million on five key Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. The spending campaigns focus largely on issue-based advertising, according to One Nation.

“Americans are dealing with sky-high inflation, disappearing retirement savings, crime in their neighborhoods, and a tidal wave of illegal immigration in their communities,” One Nation President Steven Law wrote in a statement.

“All of this was the predictable result of reckless spending and foolish policies emanating from Washington. We’re going to urge those who voted for this agenda harming Americans’ quality of life to change course,” he added.

The spending push comes as Republicans have high hopes of retaking the Senate and establishing a majority in the House of Representatives in elections later this year.

A Wednesday Fox News survey found that 43% of registered voters would support Republicans if elections were held today, while 41% would support Democrats.

The Senate is currently split 50-50, and Republicans are showing promise to retake the chamber come election day, according to polls. There are 35 Senate seats up for re-election, and the five closest races are all taking place in the states targeted for One Nation funding.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA, is particularly vulnerable. Football legend Herschel Walker won the Republican Senate primary in the state on Tuesday.