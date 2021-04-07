McConnell again slams Biden as a leftist: 'Bernie Sanders is really happy'

Sen. Mitch McConnell continued calling President Biden “far-left” despite White House objections, saying Wednesday there is “nothing at all moderate about the administration so far.”

“It’s a hard left administration. Bernie Sanders is really happy about the way this is going,” the Kentucky Republican said at a news conference at a hospital in Paducah, Ky.

“My old friend Joe Biden seems to be fully in league with Bernie Sanders,” McConnell added.

“That’s the bad news. The good news is the Senate is 50-50,” he added. McConnell said he hopes some Democrats will be wary about massive government expansion.

McConnell made the initial remarks about his “friend” Biden last week.

“I like him personally,” McConnell said last week during a trip to another Kentucky healthcare facility, Owensboro Health Regional. “I mean, we’ve been friends for a long time, he’s a first-rate person. Nevertheless, this is a bold left-wing administration. I don’t think they have the mandate to do what they are doing.

“Does the president still identify as a moderate within the Democratic party or do you feel that he has moved more to the progressive side?” a reporter asked press secretary Jen Psaki of the remarks at the White House daily briefing on Tuesday.

“I don’t think this will surprise you but the president is not eager to be labeled by anyone in his party, or certainly even by his friend Mitch McConnell,” Psaki said.

In his news conference Wednesday, McConnell walked back remarks he made about corporations needing to stay out of politics. “I didn’t say that very artfully,” the GOP leader said.

“They’re certainly entitled to be involved in politics. They are. My principal complaint is they didn’t read the darn bill,” he added.

“My warning to corporate America is to stay out of politics,” McConnell had had said at a news conference in his home state on Tuesday. “I’m not talking about campaign contributions,” he added.

McConnell’s remarks had come after a number of corporations spoke out against Georgia’s sweeping new voting law.