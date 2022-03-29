McCarthy to speak with Rep. Cawthorn about claims he was invited to ‘orgy,’ witnessed cocaine use

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy plans to speak with Rep. Madison Cawthorn after the latter claimed publicly that he has witnessed Washington elites engage in hard drug use and solicit attendees for orgies.

Cawthorn, R-N.C., recounted what he called an invitation “to an orgy” in an interview Monday, saying that he has been sexually solicited by Washington officials. He also claims to have witnessed hard drug use and what he called “espionage.” McCarthy, R-Calif., reportedly plans to address the young representative’s comments after a heated discussion among the House GOP Conference.

“I mean, the sexual perversion that goes on in Washington – being kind of a young guy in Washington with the average age of probably 60 or 70. I look at all these people, a lot of them I’ve looked up to through my life, I’ve always paid attention to politics,” Cawthorn told the Warrior Poet Society podcast on an episode Thursday. “Then all of a sudden you get invited to – ‘Hey, we’re gonna have kind of a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come,’ and I’m like, ‘What did you just ask me to come to?'”

“And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy,” Cawthorn continued.

McCarthy intends to meet with Cawthorn to discuss the experiences he described on the podcast, McCarthy’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Cawthorn was asked on the show to compare the real world Washington, D.C., to the depiction of the city in the hit Netflix show “House of Cards.” Asked whether the show – which depicts violent crime, illegal dealings, drug use and sexual promiscuity as commonplace in the nation’s capital – was closer to a “documentary” than fiction, Cawthorn said he recalled a quote from a former president he agreed with.

“I heard a former president that we had in the ’90s was asked a question about this and he gave an answer that I thought was so true. He said, ‘The only thing that isn’t accurate about that show is that you could never get a piece of legislation about education passed that quickly,'” Cawthorn told the host.

Cawthorn’s claims reportedly stirred ire from the House Republican Conference, according to Politico. The outlet claimed that Rep. Steve Womack from Arkansas stood to speak and complained he was receiving questions about the alleged sex parties and drugs. Other Republicans have expressed a desire for Cawthorn to name the individuals described, according to Politico.

Fox News contacted Cawthorn’s office but did not receive a response.