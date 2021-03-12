McCarthy to introduce resolution to remove Swalwell from Intelligence Committee

GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,said Friday that he will introduce a resolution next week to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from the House Intelligence Committee.

“Pelosi just reappointed Eric Swalwell to the Intelligence Committee. Based on the briefing she and I received together, Swalwell should not be on the panel in charge of guarding our nation’s secrets,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter.

In December, McCarthy said an FBI briefing he received on Swalwell’s alleged contact with a Chinese spy left him sure the California Democrat should not be serving on the Intelligence Committee.

“I just think there are definitely 200 other Democrats that I know could fill that place,” McCarthy added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was also briefed Friday by the FBI about Swalwell’s relationship six years ago with a suspected Chinese spy known as Fang Fang, or Christine Fang. Other Republicans have hammered Swalwell over his relationship with Fang.

Pelosi has previously stood by Swalwell and her decision to appoint him to the Intelligence Committee in January of 2015. “I don’t have any concern about Mr. Swalwell,” Pelosi said in December.

Pelosi said GOP and Democratic leadership were briefed “at the same moment” in the spring of 2015 about a suspected Chinese spy targeting members of Congress, and the issue was addressed at the time.

“In terms of Mr. Swalwell — in the spring of 2015, the leadership of the House and the [Intelligence] Committee were informed that overtures from a Chinese person were being made to members of Congress,” Pelosi said in December. “When that was made known to the members of Congress, it was over.”

