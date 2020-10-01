McCarthy slams mute button suggestion for presidential debates, urges Trump to let Biden talk

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca., slammed the use of a “mute button” in reaction to the unruly first presidential debate on “Fox & Friends.”

The Republican congressman, reacting to a report that the Commission on Presidential Debates is making format changes to the next two matches between President Trump and Joe Biden, slammed the former vice president’s campaign.

“Joe Biden’s campaign uses a mute button on Joe Biden every day where they put that lid on it seven of the last 14 days. So he is used to it,” McCarthy said, “But the American people are not.

“If you are going to run for the free leader of this world we want to hear what you have to say, but now we’re going to allow one person to moderate it to determine what the American people can hear from our candidates?” he asked.

The GOP leader, who is battling with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to get a coronavirus relief bill before the election, said they want to change the rules to give the Democratic candidate an advantage.

He urged them not to put a mute button on Biden and encouraged Trump not to interrupt him on Oct. 15, like he did during the first debate.

“Every time I watched him speaking, [Biden] couldn’t finish a sentence. You looked into his eyes. I mean, I have spent a lot of time with Joe Biden when he was vice president. This is not the same man that I used to have breakfast with,” McCarthy said.