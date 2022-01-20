NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed President Biden, saying the country has been in a state of “constant crisis” during his first year at the White House, and blasted congressional Democrats for standing by and doing “nothing” for the American people, calling for an end to “one-party rule” in Washington.

McCarthy told Fox News that during the first year of the Biden administration, the president “has turned our country back with soaring costs, empty shelves, punishing mandates and a weakened America.”

McCarthy blasted Biden policies for soaring violent crime, and the “nearly 2 million illegal immigrants pouring into our communities.”

“His inept policies have led to Americans facing the highest inflation in 40 years. And his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of 13 of our service members and hundreds of Americans abandoned in a country controlled by the Taliban,” McCarthy said.

“Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress have stood by and done nothing for the American people,” he continued. “Americans aren’t just frustrated, they are fed up and looking for change and an optimistic vision.”

McCarthy added: “We must end one-party rule in D.C. and get back to policies that get us off this destructive path and back to American prosperity.”

McCarthy’s comments come on the one-year anniversary of Biden’s inauguration.

The president held a press conference to mark his first year in office on Wednesday and defended his record, saying he “didn’t overpromise,” but instead “outperformed,” maintaining the “enormous progress” his administration has made. He also vowed to “stay on track” going forward.

But, looking ahead, Biden said he needs a “change in tactic.”

“I have to make clear to the American people what we are for,” he said. “We passed a lot of things that people don’t even understand.”

Biden said he plans to “be out on the road a lot, making the case around the country” with Democrats who are up for reelection in November to help in “making the case of what we did do and what we want to do and what we need to do.”

Meanwhile, the president, throughout the press conference, repeatedly asked what Republicans “are for,” directly pointing to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I think that the fundamental question is, what’s Mitch for?” Biden asked. “What are they for?”

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, McConnell was clear on his intentions for the party ahead of the midterms.

“Make no mistake about it,” McConnell said earlier in the day. “The election this fall is a referendum on this all-Democratic government.”