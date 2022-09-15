McCarthy says ‘I know who recorded me’ privately talking about Trump

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he knows who recorded him criticizing former President Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy’s statement comes months after The New York Times published a recording of McCarthy taken on January 10th, 2021, in which he stated that Trump should resign. McCarthy now says he knows who was behind the leaked audio, and he plans to reveal the culprit sometime in the future, according to Politico.

“I know who recorded me,” he said Thursday. “I’ll bring it forward. I have it.”

McCarthy initially denied the recording existed, leading the NYT to publish it earlier this year.

“It comes as no surprise that the corporate media is obsessed with doing everything it can to further a liberal agenda,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter hours before NYT made the recording public.

“The past year and a half have proven that our country was better off when President Trump was in the White House, and rather than address the real issues facing Americans, the corporate media is more concerned with profiting from manufactured political intrigue from politically-motivated sources,” he continued.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly called McCarthy a “suck up” to Trump during a private dinner with fellow Democrats on Monday. Schumer also stated his belief that Republicans would take the House come November, however, saying that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “in trouble.”

McCarthy is the GOP front-runner to take over as House Speaker should Republicans take the chamber in November.