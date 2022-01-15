NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy outlined several priorities for his party if they are to regain control of the House in the 2022 midterms.

“Republican priorities when we regain the majority next year: 1 – Hold the Biden Administration accountable 2 – Secure the Border 3 – Make our cities safe again 4 – Rein in the out-of-control inflation 5 – Stop the overreach of government mandates,” the California Republican tweeted Friday.

A source familiar with McCarthy’s thinking told Fox News that the GOP agenda is much larger than the points outlined in the press conference and includes tackling issues like supply chain issues, Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the porous southern border, questions about the origin of COVID, and a variety of other issues.

The source told Fox News that Republicans have already sent preservation notices and document requests that “will be ready on Day 1 to use the various tools at our disposal” to get answers on issues such as politically motivated moves by Biden’s Department of Justice and the disclosure of private citizen information from the IRS and NSA.

Polling shows Biden deep underwater with Americans in terms of his approval rating with only 33% of the country telling pollsters that they approve of the job he is doing. Furthermore, 55% of Americans say they don’t approve of his performance roughly a year into his four-year term.

While many believe the GOP is in prime position to take back control of Congress in November, the Democrats’ House reelection arm outraised their GOP rivals last year, asboth major parties build resources ahead of what’s expected to be a bruising battle for the House of Representatives majority.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) reports hauling in what it described as a “whopping” $146 million in 2021, which the committee said shattered by $22 million its previous off-election year fundraising record.

The DCCC, which shared its fundraising figures first with FOX Business on Friday, also reported bringing in $39.7 million in the October-December fourth quarter of fundraising, which it highlighted was its best odd-year fundraising quarter in history.

While they enjoy a fundraising advantage at the start of 2022, House Democrats are facing historical headwinds. On average, the party that wins the White House in a presidential election loses more than 25 House seats in the ensuing midterm election.

Democrats are also facing a difficult political climate, and major setbacks for President Biden and congressional Democrats to pass sweeping social spending and election reform bills, along with the five-month downward spiral of the president’s poll numbers, are also doing them no favors as they try to retain the majority in November.

