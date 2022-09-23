McCarthy, House Republicans highlight economy, education in ‘Commitment to America’ agenda

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy introduced the GOP’s “Commitment to America” package on Friday, Republicans’ shared sales pitch ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

McCarthy came out swinging in his speech, accusing Democratic lawmakers of ignoring rising crime, decrying restrictions on parental rights, and promising to repeal the recent expansion to the Internal Revenue Service.

The agenda includes a slate of general policy recommendations in four broad categories: “An Economy That’s Strong;” “A Nation That’s Safe;” “A Future That’s Built on Freedom;” and “A Government That’s Accountable.”

“We want an economy that is strong. That means you can fill up your tank. You can buy the groceries. You have enough money left over to go to Disneyland and save for a future — that the paychecks grow, they no longer shrink,” McCarthy told the crowd, laying out what Republicans say they will do if they gain the House majority.

He continued, “We have a plan for a nation that’s safe. That means your community will be protected, your law enforcement will be respected. Your criminals will be prosecuted. We believe in a future that’s built on freedom — that your children come first.”

The GOP leaders say the agenda was formed with input from Republicans across the country with the explicit purpose of avoiding “top-down” party politics.

The agenda follows the playbook of the “Contract With America” that helped former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., win a GOP majority in the 1990s.

Republicans familiar with the plan say it’s the culmination of more than a year of work, starting with the GOP-only “China Task Force.” McCarthy liked that model and stood up several other task forces earlier this year, including on the economy, tech, health, energy and more.

McCarthy’s speech focused heavily on rising crime and the rapid decrease in sentencing under local and state Democratic governments.

“We watched what they did to our communities, defunding of the police. We’ve got crime problems from Portland to Philadelphia now, with DAs and prosecutors that looked the other way,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also turned the microphone over to the audience for a Q&A session

The agenda comes at a critical time in the midterms. Republicans have held an advantage because of the shaky economy and President Biden’s low approval ratings. But Democrats have claimed some new momentum after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court and mounting legal troubles for former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy revealed the Commitment To America package in Washington County, Pennsylvania. The state is the focus of both parties’ attention as the outcome of its upcoming elections could serve as a bellwether for shifting political allegiances.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.