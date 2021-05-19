McCarthy, GOP Doctors Caucus to introduce resolution for vote to roll back House mask policy

EXCLUSIVE: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy , R- Calif. , and the House GOP Doctors Caucus are introducing a resolution to update the House mask policy so it reflects the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) newest guidance for vaccinated people.

McCarthy and the Republican doctors introduced the privileged resolution to force a vote on changing the House mask policy to reflect the CDC’s newest guidance that gave vaccinated Americans the OK to ditch their masks indoors in most settings.

Specifically, the resolution directs the House attending physician to update the “mask wearing guidance” currently in effect over the House of Representatives and committee rooms “for Members and staff who are vaccinated against Covid-19” so that they are in line with the CDC’s new guidance.

The lawmakers cited the new guidance as well as the “three widely-available vaccines against Covid-19” and National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statement that vaccinated people are at low risk of spreading the disease as reasons for the rule change.

FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE CAN DITCH MASKS INDOORS, PHYSICAL DISTANCING: CDC

McCarthy and the Republican doctors also blasted the House mask mandate as sending an “erroneous message” to Americans that the COVID-19 vaccines don’t work and said it “is not based on the best available science.”

They added that the mask mandate affects “the ability of the House to properly and effectively conduct” business for the betterment of America.

When asked by a reporter last week if she would update the House rules given the new CDC guidance, Pelosi gave a resounding “no” and questioned whether every member had been vaccinated. Last week, Pelosi relaxed mask guidance so that members could take their face covering off when they were recognized to speak on the floor.

According to the Congressional Research Service , the House rules define privileged business — such as a privileged resolution — as “business that has precedence over the regular order of business.”

Privileged business in the House interrupts other legislation or business before the governing body and brings a measure up for a floor vote.

Only certain kinds of legislation are considered privileged, such as changing the House rules or general appropriations bills. However, in practice, the House typically brings up bills for vote by unanimous consent or by privileged motion.

Last Thursday, the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to wear masks indoors or physically distance themselves from others at gatherings of all sizes.

The CDC advised vaccinated Americans to still mask up when in crowded indoor settings, such as in hospitals, on public transit, in prisons and in homeless shelters.

