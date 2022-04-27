McCarthy gets ‘standing ovation’ during House GOP meeting after leaked audio tapes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy got a “standing ovation” at a House GOP meeting Wednesday, as the conference appears to be rallying behind him after leaked phone calls.

“Standing ovation and Kevin will be speaker,” Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said to reporters.

“Yes,” Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., said when asked by Fox News Digital about the ovation.

“He addressed them and I think the conference is satisfied,” Obernolte added.

The New York Times has recently published recorded phone calls showing McCarthy disparaging former President Donald Trump, including one in which he said he would call for him to resign in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

McCarthy also said that some of his members may be putting people in danger with their rhetoric, particularly on Trump’s false claims the 2020 election was stolen.

Not all Republicans appeared to accept McCarthy’s explanation Wednesday. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was asked if he has confidence in McCarthy.

“No more or less than usual,” Gaetz said.

The rabble-rousing Republican has often criticized McCarthy and this week slammed the GOP leader for the content of the phone calls.

McCarthy has rebutted the Times reporting as “totally false and wrong” and maintains that he has never asked Trump to resign. Trump and McCarthy remained on good terms last week following the first leaked audio tapes, according to a source familiar.