McCarthy calls on Biden to scrap disinformation board: ‘Orwellian Ministry of Truth’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined a throng of conservatives that have called on President Biden to reverse his administration’s plan to establish a “Disinformation Governance Board” to combat “disinformation” in the 2022 midterms.

“The same party that spent years promoting the Russia collusion hoax, suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story, & equated parents to terrorists believes it has credibility to control your speech,” the California Republican tweeted Friday. “Biden must immediately abandon his plan to create an Orwellian Ministry of Truth.”

MUSK BREAKS SILENCE ON BIDEN DISINFORMATION BOARD FORMATION AFTER TWITTER BUYOUT: ‘DISCOMFORTING’

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified Wednesday that a Disinformation Governance Board had recently been created, days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased Twitter, to address online disinformation.

Republican politicians and commentators across the country lashed out at the move accusing the Biden administration of attempting to silence free speech and questioned the timing of the move as it relates to Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

RUBIO SOUNDS ALARM OVER DHS MISINFORMATION OFFICE: ‘IT’S TIME TO WAKE UP’

“The libs spent the last weeks planting the seeds for the back-up plan in case the Twitter deal actually happened,” Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted. “Today’s news of a Biden backed “Disinformation Governance Board” is dystopian. They can’t afford to let the truth be anything but what they say.”

Republicans have also taken issue with the board’s executive director, Nina Jankowicz, who previously served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center and has faced criticism over several online posts that critics say have displayed hyperpartisanship.

“Rather than police our border, Homeland Security has decided to make policing Americans’ speech its top priority,” Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri tweeted. “They’re creating a Disinformation Board. No, really. And take a look at the views of the leftist radical running it.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the board on Thursday saying that “we of course support this effort” and seemingly dismissed concerns about the group’s potential bias when asked by Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich if she could “assuage concerns” that the American people might have with Jankowicz.

“It sounds like the objective of the board is to prevent disinformation and misinformation from traveling around the country in a range of communities,” Psaki said. “I’m not sure who opposes that effort.”