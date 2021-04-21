McAuliffe donor registers as foreign agent to represent Ukrainian oligarch accused of bribery

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe has received donations from Lanny Davis, attorney for Ukrainian billionaire Dmytro Firtash, a key figure in Donald Trump’s first impeachment, government filings show.

Davis, who registered as a foreign agent to represent Firtash earlier this week, according to filings under the Justice Department’s Foreign Agents Registration Act, also donated $500 to McAuliffe in February.

Fox News could not immediately McAuliffe for comment on the nature of his relationship with Davis.

Davis, co-founder and partner of Davis Goldberg & Galper, was hired by Firtash to help overturn the bribery charges brought against him by the federal government and to “correct the public record,” which Firtash fears has already “tainted the jury pool.”

Firtash will pay Davis’s firm $75,000 for the first three months of his representation, along with an additional $50,000 for every month thereafter for his services, the Daily Caller first reported.

The Urkanian oligarch, who has alleged ties to the Russian mob, originally hired Davis before dropping him in 2019 for Trump-aligned attorneys Joseph Digenova and Victoria Toensing.

Firtash also allegedly worked with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, and was found by federal prosecutors of later aiding Giuliani’s efforts to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine, reported the Daily Caller.

Despite Davis remaining an ardent supporter of President Biden throughout his campaign, he said he was “pleased” to be rejoining Firtash’s defense team.

“I am pleased to rejoin the legal defense team…to prove that Mr. Firtash is innocent of the charges filed against him by U.S. prosecutors in Chicago,” Davis told Politico this week. “I hope that the Chicago federal prosecutors and U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. will re-evaluate the case as I believe it will be determined that there are no facts to support any of the charges against Mr. Firtash.”