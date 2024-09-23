Mayor of Muslim-majority Michigan city endorses Trump: ‘Right choice for this critical time’

The mayor of a Muslim-majority city in Michigan says he is endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, calling the former commander-in-chief, “the right choice for this critical time.”

Amer Ghalib, mayor of the Detroit-area suburb Hamtramck, announced his endorsement of Trump in a Facebook post Sunday. While admitting he and Trump didn’t “agree on everything,” he said he regarded the former commander-in-chief as “a man of principles.”

“Though it’s looking good, he may or may not win the election and be the 47th president of the United States, but I believe he is the right choice for this critical time,” Ghalib wrote in Arabic on his Facebook page. “I’ll not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences. For this, and for many other reasons, I announce my support and endorsement for the former, and hopefully, the next president of the United States, Donald Trump.”

He added: “Now, let the Caravan begin its journey. This is just the starting point.”

TRUMP VOWS TOUGH APPROACH TO SANCTUARY POLICIES

Trump reposted Ghalib’s message on his Truth Social account.

Ghalib’s endorsement of Trump comes after the two met in Flint earlier this week for a private 20-minute conversation.

Ghalib told The Detroit News that Trump “knew a lot about me before the meeting.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We talked about various topics including the debates, the polls updates, the statistics of votes in Michigan and Wayne County, the Arab American concerns and the Yemeni Americans in particular. We also talked about the situation in Yemen,” Ghalib said.

Hamtramck is the only U.S. city governed entirely by Muslims, with more than 40% of the city’s population foreign-born.