Mayor blasts ‘leading white Democrats’ reportedly trying to oust Harris after NYT casts doubts on 2024 hopes

A Democratic mayor is defending Vice President Kamala Harris against so-called “leading white Democrats” who he claimed are trying to oust from President Biden’s ticket following a recent New York Times article that suggested she has not yet “defined her role” in the government.

“Please allow me to translate: The NYT just reported that some leading white Democrats want to get rid of Kamala Harris but don’t know how to do it without upsetting Blacks, women, and especially Black women. Wow,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote in a twitter post of the Times piece, in which most Democratic sources remained anonymous.

The article, published Monday, highlighted Harris’ lack of impact in the White House after being elected as the first female and black vice president in history, and reported that some Democrats are eager to separate themselves from Harris in order to guarantee the best outcome next cycle.

In the 2020 presidential elections, Harris quietly backed out of the race before the primary voting began due to a clear lack of support for her candidacy. Now as the 2024 presidential election begins to pick up, Democrats are doubting whether Harris proved herself capable of winning a second term alongside President Joe Biden if he seeks re-election.

“I can’t think of one thing she’s done except stay out of the way and stand beside him at certain ceremonies,” Democratic fundraiser John Morgan told the Times.

Members of the Democratic Party are reportedly raising concerns over Harris’ political future based on her work as vice president so far, amid rumors of her even considering a potential presidential bid if Biden were to not seek another term.

“Two Democrats recalled private conversations in which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lamented that Ms. Harris could not win because she does not have the political instincts to clear a primary field,” the Times reported, claiming that even Clinton doubts Harris’ ability to lead.

“Even some Democrats whom her own advisers referred reporters to for supportive quotes confided privately that they had lost hope in her,” the Times wrote.

Harris reportedly avoided any media presence for nearly a full a year after a 2021 interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt, where she was unable to speak about the Biden administration’s strategy to secure the crumbling southern border.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wouldn’t say whether she believes Harris should run again and cast doubts on her political future.

“I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team,” Warren said Friday. “I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general, and I was still teaching, and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back. But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are.”

Warren quickly walked back on her claims after her support for Harris was deeply questioned, saying “I fully support the president’s and vice president’s re-election together, and never intended to imply otherwise.”

Fox News’ Jeffrey Clark and Lindsay Kornick contributed reporting.