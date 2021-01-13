Maxine Waters warns Trump 'capable of starting a civil war'

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., urged the House of Representatives to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, arguing that he was “the worst president in the history of the United States.”

During a floor speech, Waters warned that last week’s riots were a “power grab” by Trump that “will not stop.” She said: “This president intends to exercise power long after he is out of office … he is capable of starting a civil war.”

After the riots at the Capitol, Trump offered remarks in which he committed to a peaceful transition of power.

Waters’ comments added to a long list of scathing criticisms Trump faced as the Democratic-led House seemed poised to impeach him once more with just days left in his term. The FBI has warned that armed protests were being planned for all 50 state capitols in the lead-up to President-elect Biden’s inauguration.

Trump told Fox News on Wednesday that he wanted demonstrators to remain peaceful.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” Trump said.

“That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

Since last week, Democrats have accused Trump of inciting an armed insurrection and argued that he was a danger to the country. At least six House Republicans — including GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, of Wyoming — said they would back impeachment as well.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said. “Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not.”

Others like Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., pushed back on impeachment.

“Supporting the impeachment of President Trump under these circumstances will do great damage to the institutions of government and could invite further violence at a time the President is calling for calm,” he tweeted on Wednesday.