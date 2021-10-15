Maxine Waters still hasn’t explained bizarre Twitter hacking claim

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has yet to explain her bizarre claim that her Twitter account was hacked and erased.

Waters, the chair of the House Financial Services Committee, raised eyebrows on Tuesday by claiming her Twitter account was hacked and “erased.”

Waters also claimed she knew who was behind the alleged hack.

“I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased. I know who has done this. I will take care of this,” the congresswoman wrote, signing the tweet, “M Waters.”

Despite Waters’ claim, there is no indication that her account was deleted. Her story was further undermined when Twitter released a statement on Wednesday casting doubt on the hacking claim.

“We can’t comment on the Tweet, but, as is standard, we have open lines of communication with her office and have worked with them to ensure the account is secure. At this time, we’ve identified no signs of account compromise,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

And three days later, Waters has yet to explain what she meant by the tweet.

Waters’ office didn’t reply to an email from Fox News seeking an update on her hacking claim.