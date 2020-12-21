Maxine Waters says Congress 'missed opportunity' to impeach Trump 'for treason'

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said Sunday that Congress missed the opportunity to impeach President Trump for treason and accused him of having ties to Russia.

“On my 3/2017 pinned tweet one can see [Paul] Manafort, [Michael] Flynn, [Roger] Stone, all of whom have been pardoned [and] more of them to come. They know the criminal [and] illegal relationship [between] Trump [and] Putin! They’re part of it! We missed our opportunity to impeach him for treason. [New York] can make up for it!” Waters wrote on Twitter.

RUSSIA HACK CLAIMS: WHAT IS THE CYBERSECURITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY AGENCY (CISA)?

“My tweets continue to reveal the dangers of Trump [and] his love of Putin! The Prez is LYING about China to protect Putin! Yes, Putin is responsible for the cyber attack!” she continued.

Waters’ statement comes after the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently reported widespread hacks involving government agencies and private businesses — an attack apparently linked to Russia that may have gone unreported for up to nine months.

Trump on Saturday claimed China “may” have been behind a massive cyberattack on U.S. government systems, a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the attack was “pretty clearly” perpetrated by Russians.

In 2019, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” related to his dealings with Ukraine. He was acquitted after a Senate trial.

IVANKA TRUMP SLAMS NEW YORK TAX INVESTIGATIONS AS ‘100% MOTIVATED BY POLITICS, PUBLICITY AND RAGE’

Waters is one of Trump’s harshest critics.

“Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned [and] placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative,” Waters wrote on Twitter in October 2019.

Nearly two years after Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, Democrats’ allegations that President Trump wanted help from Russia in the presidential election remain. Back in August, President-elect Joe Biden accused Trump of “hoping Vladimir Putin will once more boost his candidacy and cover his horrific failures to lead our country through the multiple crises we are facing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And he does not want the American people to know the steps Vladimir Putin is taking to help Trump get reelected,” Biden said in a statement at the time.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips, Marisa Schultz, Sam Dorman, Adam Shaw and Gregg Re contributed to this report.