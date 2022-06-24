Maxine Waters reacts to Dobbs ruling: ‘The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., pledged to defy and protest the Supreme Court following its decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade.

“You ain’t seen nothing yet,” Waters said from the steps of the court. “Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming.”

“Black women will be out in droves,” she continued. “We will be out by the thousands, we will be out by the millions. We are going to make sure we fight by the right to control.”

LIVE UPDATES: SUPREME COURT ROE V. WADE DECISION

The Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision Friday that the landmark case Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to abortion in 1973, was wrongly decided.

The ruling effectively sends the ability to regulate abortion back to the state legislatures, dozens of which have already implemented laws restricting the procedure.

MORE THAN 2 DOZEN STATES TO RESTRICT ABORTIONS AFTER ROE V WADE OVERTURNED IN DOBBS DECISION

Waters made her remarks outside the court where dozens of pro-life and pro-choice protesters had assembled.

The California lawmaker was joined by multiple fellow Democrats who similarly decried the decision.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, echoed Waters’ remarks and added that pro-choice women aren’t “fighting alone.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There are men who have wives and daughters, there are men who respect women and there will be men in this fight for women,” Green said. “This is not over., it’s just a genesis of a new beginning.”