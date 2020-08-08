Maxine Waters: Biden ‘can’t go home without a Black woman being VP’

Rep. Maxine Waters expressed confidence that a Black woman would be on the Democratic ticket as vice president.

In a Friday town hall with Essence, the California Democrat seemed certain Joe Biden would pick a Black woman as his running mate based on help he’s received from the Black community.

“Let me guarantee you this, based on everything that I know and understand, and the help that [Biden] has already gotten from the Black community…he can’t go home without a Black woman being VP,” Waters said. “We’re going to have a Black woman VP.”

Earlier on Saturday Biden raise eyebrows by telling Fox News he’d decided on a vice president, a decision much anticipated after his campaign reportedly narrowed the list to a handful of choices.

“Yeah, I have,” Biden told Fox in Delaware when asked whether or not he’d chosen a VP.

When Fox News asked who, Biden quipped “you” in response. It was initially unclear how if Biden’s initial response, made during a bike ride in a state park, was serious.

Biden confidants, who spoke to Axios, said the final two candidates are Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and Susan Rice, who served as national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations under President Obama’s administration.

Last week, Biden told reporters that he would choose his party’s vice presidential nominee by “the first week in August.” But a source familiar with the process told Fox News on Monday that “an announcement isn’t likely this week.”

With the Aug. 17 start of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) nearing, a leading Biden adviser said the former vice president would use the next week or so to “spend some time” with the contenders on the shortlist.

