Matt Schlapp: Nevada allowing Trump team to present election fraud case 'a great step'

Nevada is ready to hear the Trump campaign’s case regarding illegal balloting allegations in Clark County, American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp told “Hannity” Tuesday night.

Schlapp detailed that a state court is allowing 15 witnesses to present their evidence on Dec. 3. The Trump campaign announced earlier Tuesday that the legislatures of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona would hold “public hearings” this week and next on issues related to election fraud.

“This is big news,” he said. “A lot of people in the national media have said, ‘if you have evidence of voter fraud, show it.’ Well, we have thousands and thousands of examples of real people in real-life instances of voter illegality.”

LIVE UPDATES: WISCONSIN GOP FILES EMERGENCY PETITION TO STOP FINAL CERTIFICATION OF ELECTION RESULTS

“I just think it’s a great step that we’re going to have a chance to present it in court,” he added.

Schlapp added that he believes that the results in Nevaa will be overturned if the Trump campaign receives a fair hearing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans have claimed instances of non-residents and the deceased voting in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, as well as cases of voters casting ballots twice. Schlapp also clamed about half of all Nevada ballots were mailed in without legal signature verification.

“That is the big treasure trove of illegal balloting in all of these states,” he said.