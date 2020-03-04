Matt Gaetz wears gas mask to review coronavirus spending bill

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., took precautions to shield himself from the coronavirus, wearing a biohazard mask as he reviewed the supplemental appropriation bill ahead of a vote on Wednesday.

Gaetz posted a photo of himself in the mask on Twitter and later sat on the House floor with the gear on his head.

HOUSE EASILY PASSES $8.3B SPENDING BILL TO BATTLE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The House passed the $8.3 billion supplemental spending bill with bipartisan support as cases of coronavirus continue to pile up and the death toll rose to 11 in the U.S. earlier in the day.

Gaetz, whose home state of Florida has three confirmed cases of the virus, voted in support of the bill but not without hesitation.

“I voted for the Coronavirus legislation because we must have resources now to prevent further spread,” he said on Twitter. “But I didn’t feel good about it. $8Billion+ in spending without offsets. The next generation will have to pay for their own pandemics….and ours too…with interest.”

The legislation now goes on to the Senate where it is also expected to pass easily on Thursday, with the support of top Republicans including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.