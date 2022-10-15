Matt Gaetz says Biden admin wants European Union-like deal with Canada and Mexico: ‘Globalist order’

The United States could become more closely united with Canada and Mexico as there are reportedly negotiations in the works between the Biden administration and these countries to form a European Union-like agreement, according to Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz, R-FL, told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Friday that he was made aware of the backdoor talks by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and said he has personally reached out to Secretary of State Antony Blinken for more information.

“I haven’t gotten an answer,” Gaetz told the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host. “But it begs the question, why are we so friendly with Mexico? It’s hard to tell where the Cartels end and the government of Mexico begins.”

“Canada is not much better,” the Florida rep added. “I don’t want my constituents living under socialist tyrannical lockdowns enacted by Justin Trudeau while their nephews get poisoned by Mexican fentanyl.”

Gaetz also contended the potential union was being formed because “the globalist Left wants a homogenized America because they do not think that much of the United States of America in the first place.”

“That, apparently, is the globalist order that the Biden administration supports here as they give away our money and our chance at a brighter future overseas,” Gates said.

The Fox News host agreed and criticized the idea of merging with Mexico as it is “in the midst of the worst drug war in its history.” The country is also heavily influenced by the Cartel, he said.

He added: “The Cartels have killed many, many more Americans than Al Qaeda ever did and we fought multiple wars over them.”

“The European Union has not really worked out for Europe,” Carlson concluded, “so naturally the Biden administration wants to make something like that in North America.”

The Florida Republican followed up his interview by posting the letter he sent to Blinken online.

It reads: “During a September 12th press conference after your meeting in Mexico City, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador referred to a private conversation where you expressed support for the ‘consolidation of the North American Region.'”

“President Lopez Obrador continued to say there was a discussion of a regional constitution to be carried out in furtherance of an economic agenda, indicating such features as open borders, shared technology, and the distribution of oil,” the letter continued.

“Such a vision of a ‘North American Union’ is entirely out of step with Americans’ vision for our nation. It is nothing less than a war on American sovereignty,” Gaetz wrote. “Our citizens have the right to self-determination and self-rule. As a Secretary of State, your mandate is loyalty to the interests of our people, not the economic development of a narco-state.”

Concluding the letter, the Floridian requested a response with additional information pertaining to the negotiations and the official position of the Biden administration on such an agreement.