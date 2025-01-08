Matt Gaetz mulls Florida gubernatorial bid

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that he is “reviewing the opportunity” of possibly mounting a gubernatorial bid.

The former House lawmaker noted that if he ultimately decides to throw his hat into the ring, he would need to be engaging in “active steps toward a run” toward the end of 2025.

Gaetz, who recently started hosting a One America News Network program, said that many Floridians have encouraged him to run, and while he believes it is a bit early to decide, he will pray about the prospect and discuss it with his wife.

He noted that he is “deeply concerned” with increasing prices for people in Florida, including property and casualty insurance. “I know how to fight the special interests who’ve increased prices in my home state,” he said, noting that if he believes he could “make a positive change,” then he will “significantly” contemplate the move.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took office in early 2019 and was resoundingly re-elected in 2022, cannot seek re-election in 2026, which means the field will be wide open for candidates interested in vying for the job.

Responding to the Tampa Bay Times’ report that Gaetz said he was “starting to think about running for governor,” Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat, responded by declaring, “And I will kick his ass.”

On the heels of a 2024 re-election victory in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, Gaetz swiftly resigned from Congress after President-elect Donald Trump announced the lawmaker as his nominee for U.S. attorney general.

But later that same month, Gaetz withdrew himself from consideration for the role.

“There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1,” he said in a post on X.

Trump has endorsed Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to fill Gaetz’s former House seat — the GOP primary is later this month.

A House Ethics Committee report alleged that “the Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress.”

Gaetz declared in a post on X, “There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses.”

Gaetz instigated the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the speakership in 2023.