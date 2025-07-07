‘Massive conspiracy’: Ex-DNC insider says party went to great lengths to hide Biden’s mental decline

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One year after the disastrous debate performance that forced former President Joe Biden to ultimately suspend his re-election campaign, questions remain about the oft-alleged “cover-up” of his cognitive decline.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Lindy Li, a former Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraiser and National Finance Committee member, detailed her front-row seat to the careful coordination by Biden’s inner circle to conceal how the octogenarian’s age impacted his presidency.

Biden Cabinet members’ testimonies to the House Oversight Committee and journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson in their book, “Original Sin,” have raised more questions about what exactly happened during Biden’s tenure.

“I was banned from the Biden White House for telling the truth when it mattered,” Li told Fox News Digital. “I actually took a risk. Jake Tapper wrote a book and decided to tell the truth and have his Eureka moment after it was safe, after Biden had gone to pasture. There was nothing on the line for him.”

Tapper did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The former Democrat, who said she has faced the wrath of her former friends and colleagues since she left the party, explained that she had been raising her concerns about Biden’s age for years.

According to Li, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., told her in 2022 that Biden was too old to run for re-election. One year later, she caught a glimpse of Duckworth “singing Biden’s praises” on TV.

“That day was when she decided to become his campaign co-chair,” Li said. “A full year later, he’s not getting any younger.”

Duckworth did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

While Democrats like Duckworth seemed to eventually accept Biden’s decision to run for re-election, Li said she continued speaking out – and it cost her.

“To be treated like a complete criminal was just jarring for me,” Li said. “I just asked a question too. I wasn’t attacking anybody. I just [asked] if maybe he should step down, in the nicest way possible.”

Li said she was posing these questions to top officials at the DNC, including former chair Jaime Harrison and current chair Ken Martin. The DNC did not respond to multiple Fox News Digital inquiries about her allegations.

“We were given talking points,” Li said. “Every time they say they’re not paying attention, or they didn’t take something seriously, they paid attention, and they took it seriously.”

But going against the Democratic Party came at a personal sacrifice, Li explained to Fox News Digital.

“I hosted [Biden] and Kamala Harris on Feb. 3, coinciding with the DNC Winter Meeting, and they confiscated my phone,” Li said.

She said a DNC coalition director singled her out at the event and told her not to post anything on social media. When she posted an Instagram story of Biden at a separate dinner event, Li said she was shocked when the DNC called her “in a fit of fury” and told her to take it down.

“It was hard for me because I was one of the youngest members on the committee, if not the youngest, so I didn’t have the age or the gravitas,” Li said. “I just don’t think they listened.”

She added that the alleged cover-up was a “left-wing massive conspiracy” that included handpicked talking points from the DNC and the White House.

“It encompassed not just the White House, but all the influencers they had on their payroll. Do not tell me they didn’t have influencers on their payroll because they literally paid me,” Li said.

After Special Counsel Robert Hur did not recommend criminal charges against Biden in his classified documents case, as Hur referred to Biden as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” Li said the DNC told her to “tar and feather” Hur’s character.

“They were in damage control mode. We were basically supposed to say [Biden] was a genius, in not so many words, but basically he is like this wizard behind closed doors, and how with age comes wisdom.”

“We were supposed to undermine his character,” Li added about Hur. “Yeah, we were supposed to assassinate his character.”

And after Biden’s consequential debate performance, Li said, “Jen O’Malley Dillon did a damage control briefing that morning, and people were misty-eyed. The previous night, people were crying on a shuttle home because they were so devastated by the debate.”

But O’Malley Dillon and Julie Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign chairs, claimed it was “impossible” for Biden to drop out of the race, arguing that finance regulations prevent that. History, of course, tells a different story.

When reached for comment about her allegations, a former Biden official quipped, “Who is Lindy Li?”