Massive coalition forms to protect left-wing ‘Squad’ members against onslaught of election spending

A coalition of nearly two dozen liberal groups has banded together to protect progressive left-wing “Squad” members in Congress from an onslaught of spending before the November elections.

The coalition, Reject AIPAC, was launched to counter the proposed big-money spending by entities linked to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). The coalition seeks to rally behind Democrat politicians such as Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jamaal Bowman of New York and Summer Lee of Pennsylvania.

AIPAC has vowed to target those progressive lawmakers, and others, over their criticisms of Israel.

“Reject AIPAC is a broad coalition of progressive groups working together to take on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and its affiliated dark money Super PACs across electoral, political, digital and organizing strategies,” its website states.

“The coalition calls on candidates for federal office to take the Reject AIPAC Pledge to not take endorsements or contributions from AIPAC and/or aligned PACs.”

Reject AIPAC’s strategy revolves around connecting grassroots organizations behind a seven-figure “electoral defense campaign” to shield the progressive lawmakers targeted by AIPAC, the Associated Press reported.

AIPAC has committed $100 million to efforts to defeat the Squad members and progressive lawmakers.

“We are proud to engage in the democratic process to strengthen the US-Israel relationship and we will not be deterred in our efforts by an extremist anti-Israel fringe,” an AIPAC spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement in response to the counter-campaign.

A coalition partner in Reject AIPAC, which did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, said they would ensure the progressive lawmakers have the resources to fight back.

“These are a handful of Black and brown progressive incumbents who are under attack from a threat of $100 million in spending and usually Democratic leadership and establishment is up in arms anytime someone primaries an incumbent,” Justice Democrats communications director Usamah Andrabi told AP.

“But the energy is a little lighter when it comes to some of these progressives, and so we are coming together to ensure that they have the resources to defend themselves against AIPAC,” they added.

Reject AIPAC’s alliance includes far-left groups such as Justice Democrats, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, IfNotNow Movement, Working Families Party and Sunrise Movement, their website states.