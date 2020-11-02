Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker activates National Guard ahead of Election Day as precautionary measure

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday activated the state’s National Guard as a precautionary measure against anticipated civil unrest on Election Day.

The Republican governor said the guard personnel will provide assistance to state and local civilian authorities “for the preservation of life and property, preservation of order, and to afford protection to persons.”

Baker said the activation will include up to 1,000 guard personnel and may be increased by further order.

“This activation shall begin on November 2, 2020 and continue until further order of the Adjutant General,” Baker said.

A USA Today/Suffolk University Poll released last Wednesday show that three-quarters of Americans are concerned about the possibility of violence on and after Election Day. Only one in four voters surveyed said they are “very confident” that there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Democratic nominee Joe Biden beats President Trump on Tuesday.

Barker’s order comes as at least 15 other states are “projecting” that they will activate their National Guard to assist with any civil unrest and possible shortages of poll workers on Election Day. The states’ projection comes on top of at least 10 states that have already activated their National Guard.

While the U.S. military is left out of the election process, polling locations attempting to manage long voting lines may not be in a position to rebuff the help.

The National Guard can only be federalized under limited circumstances, though once federalized, the president can command personnel without a governor’s permission.

Senior military leaders have said that they believe there is no role for active-duty or federalized National Guard troops in an election.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Julia Musto contributed to this report.